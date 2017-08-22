Prison Term for Gunfire Incident at Burger King, Motel

STROUDSBURG -- A woman was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison for firing a gun in a fast food drive-thru while drunk.
Mary Lou Check from Mount Pocono learned her punishment Tuesday morning.
She pleaded guilty in March to assault and other charges stemming from the incident that happened in June of last year at the Burger King in East Stroudsburg.
Check also fired the gun at a motel in Mount Pocono.
No one was hurt in either shooting in Monroe County.
2 comments
buzzed driver
Gee I wonder if she’ll be making prison hooch ? Or be blind from it in 6-12 years .
El Ma
Now, that’s something that I’d like to be remembered in my eulogy, “El Ma was a friend to all and I will never forget the time that she got blackout-drunk, and went on a shooting rampage at the fast food restaurant. Yes, she sure was a card, that one…”