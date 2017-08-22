Powerful Storms Move Through Our Area

Posted 11:31 pm, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:40PM, August 22, 2017

Strong storms moved through our area Tuesday evening.

Those storms even prompted tornado warnings in parts of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

Many viewers have been sending photos and videos of what was happening where they live.

Glen Pascoe recorded video in Sugar Notch just as the tornado warning was issued for Luzerne County and the wind was whipping.

There were a lot of photos of lightning.

And after the storm, some damage was left behind including a tree down on a house in Dunmore.

Another tree lay across a road in Hanover Township near Wilkes-Barre.

And a tree and pole came down outside Liberty Fire Company in Schuylkill Haven after a wild night of weather.

