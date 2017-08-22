Mifflinburg Police Warn Residents of Possible Phone Scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG -- Police in Union County are warning residents in one community that if they get a call from someone asking for donations to the police department, they should not offer any money.

The Mifflinburg Police Department posted that warning to its Facebook page after some residents reported getting a call from a woman who said she was a member of the department and was collecting money for it.

Mifflinburg police say they do not solicit donations and believe this is a scam.

“I just saw the warning that I think Mayor Cooney put out about the possible scam going on,” said resident Travis DeLuca.

“Mifflinburg police are very reliable. They would not do that,” said another resident.

Police say the residents who said they received calls are elderly and believe the caller could be targeting older people.

Residents in Mifflinburg say they hate hearing about scams that target the elderly, considering most of them are on a fixed income.

“I think it's disgusting,” said Dave Hendricks. “I don't think people should take advantage of anyone, let alone the elderly.”

“That's a shame,” said Katie Fouds. “My grandma lives across the street and a lot of the elderly are on a fixed income so it’s sad that they would take advantage of them.”

“I don't know why people would even think about it, targeting old people. It's just really sad. That's really sad,” said another resident.

Mifflinburg police urge anyone who receives a call for donations to not give out any personal, banking, or credit card information.

“Around here, you can't trust nobody,” said Sandra Reibsome. “You got to keep your doors locked because you don't know who's coming in and when they do, they try to scan you, one goes to your front door and one in your back door. That's how they do it.”

Mifflinburg police say if you have any questions or believe you have received a similar call to call their department at 570-966-1027.