Learning and Helping at the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — If you’re watching the Little League World Series from home, you may not realize how many people are working behind the scenes to keep everyone safe.

Some of those people are students from a school in Lycoming County.

With so many kids playing in one place, first aid needs to be available and students at Penn College help make that possible.Every year, thanks to UPMC Susquehanna and Little League International, more than 20 physician assistant students and paramedic students from Pennsylvania College of Technology work behind the scenes at the first aid building in International Grove.

“I think just like because it’s an international event you’re going to see things that you wouldn’t normally see at your normal office clinic,” Angela Vought, a physician assistant student a Penn College.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for our students and we are very fortunate that Penn College has a great relationship with the Little League World Series to allow our students to be here,” Penn College’s Lynn Eckrote.

Every day, two students from the college help at Little League. They tell Newswatch 16 they deal with plenty of sports injuries and some of the players get homesick.

They’re here in case any of the thousands of spectators have health issues too.

“When you are here as a spectator you have no idea what happens behind the scenes so seeing the behind the scenes, seeing the players in a non-competitive environment but seeing them just as kids, it’s really special. It’s amazing,” said Michelle Detwiler, a physician assistant student at Penn College.

There are many professionals working alongside the students who tell us it’s just another perk for them at the Little League World Series.