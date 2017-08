Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP -- A bridge closure could force drivers to take a detour in part of the Poconos.

The bridge is the grated bridge on Route 170 in Aldenville near Prompton.

It runs over the west branch of the Lackawaxen River.

Officials say some sediment washed away under an abutment.

There is no word how long the bridge in Wayne County will be closed.