× Bomb Threat Forces Building Evacuation at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a building on the campus of Penn State University.

The bomb threat was called in to University Police around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to university officials, the threat was to the Research West Building near the White Course golf course.

The building was evacuated and police with Penn State’s bomb-sniffing K9 unit searched the building.

Officials said police found a small cylinder with wires attached on the roof.

Investigators determined that the cylinder was not an actual explosive device.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or University Police at 814-863-1111.