ALS Fundraiser in Lackawanna County in Memory of Employee

JESSUP -- A business in Lackawanna County held its own ice bucket challenge on Tuesday to help in the fight against ALS.

Dempsey Uniform and Linen Supply in Jessup held the fundraiser in memory of James Cavil, the husband of a Dempsey employee who passed away in June after a long battle with ALS.

Workers donated money to vote on which of their bosses they wanted to see doused with a five-gallon bucket of ice water.

"Well, we're glad to have an event here for ALS. We're glad to have an event to support the fight for the cure, but we're saddened that it took a tragic loss like this to bring something so close to home to raise awareness for it," said PJ Dempsey, president of Dempsey Uniform and Linen.

The company ended up raising $1,500 for the ALS Association.