Young Girl Raises Money for First Responders

PICTURE ROCKS -- A young girl is going above and beyond for some first responders in Lycoming County.

8-year-old Oliveah Bitler of Hughesville has been selling Tupperware to raise money for her local firefighters and police officers.

During a small ceremony Monday night, Oliveah presented gift cards to the Picture Rocks Volunteer Company and Hughesville fire and police departments as a way to give back to those who keep her community safe.

"I'm proud of her to be able to donate to all the departments, and the amount she raised is pretty fantastic for an 8 year old, so I'm pretty proud of her," her mother Christina Bitler said.

"It's great. You know, in our job you don't get many thanks from people, but to have it from an 8 year old that says thank you for everything you do for us, it touches our hearts," said Larry Ryder, chief of Picture Rocks Volunteer Fire Company. "It's great for our community. It's great to have her in our community, and we're very proud of her."

The departments thanked Oliveah with a t-shirt and a patch and even let her check out a fire truck.