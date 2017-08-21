× WWll Planes Make Stop at Hazleton Municipal Airport

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — All eyes were on the skies near Hazleton Municipal Airport on Monday.

“It’s history,” Trista Cruz of Wyoming said. “It’s an amazing piece of history. It shows how great our nation was at one point.”

This is the third year the Collings Foundation brought its wings of freedom tour to the airport in Luzerne County.

the tour includes four World War ll era airplanes.

The event allowed the public to go inside each of the planes to get a close-up look. A few World War II veterans came out to see the planes they used to ride on.

“I flew on a Liberator Bomber,” WWll veteran Mike Esposito said. “I trained on a (B)17 and flew on a Liberator.”

There were also veterans who used to fly some of the aircraft, like Ethan Smith. He flew P-51 Mustang fighters.

“I’d love to be able to fly one again, but at my age, it is not likely that I’ll be able to fly one again,” Smith said.

The Collings Foundation spends about 10 months every year bringing the planes to more than a hundred cities across the country. They want people to remember how big of a role the aircraft played in history.

“It’s a long time ago,” Smith said. “Most of the young people today don’t know much about World War ll. I don’t think they teach much about it in the schools anymore.”

The Wings of Freedom Tour will be back at the Hazleton Municipal Airport on Tuesday starting at noon.