Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include mold found in two schools in the Poconos, a stadium in need of repairs, the solar eclipse, and Little League baseball.
Talkback 16: Hyping Up the Eclipse and Little League Baseball
-
Talkback 16: Yellow Dot, Air Show, Solar Eclipse
-
Talkback 16: Solar Eclipse Hype and Theme Music Questions
-
Free Eclipse Glasses at Little League World Series
-
Athletes, Fans Enjoy Eclipse at Little League World Series
-
Talkback 16: Attempted ATM Theft, Kindergarten Graduation Homicide and Sentencing Sound-Off
-
-
Talkback Feedback: Survivor Love
-
Talkback Feedback: Clay
-
Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies
-
Excitement after MLB Game in Williamsport
-
Zoning Board Rules Against Little League Lights
-
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Painful Talkback Calls
-
Talkback Feedback: New Graphics
-
Talkback 16: Skimming Devices, President’s Budget, The Train