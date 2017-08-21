Super 16: Team #8 Williams Valley Vikings

Posted 6:43 pm, August 21, 2017, by

Williams Valley had a record year in 2016. They went 12-2 before losing a heartbreaker to Steelton-Highspire in the playoffs, but they have talent coming back. Quarterback Levi Engle is a year older and a year better. Dylan Rabuck was a dream team running back last year. He ran for over 2400 yards and 24 touchdowns. His twin brother Devon and Jake Wolfgang can both make plays. The pieces are there for Tim Savage. Their is reason to believe in team number eight: Williams Valley.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

