Williams Valley had a record year in 2016. They went 12-2 before losing a heartbreaker to Steelton-Highspire in the playoffs, but they have talent coming back. Quarterback Levi Engle is a year older and a year better. Dylan Rabuck was a dream team running back last year. He ran for over 2400 yards and 24 touchdowns. His twin brother Devon and Jake Wolfgang can both make plays. The pieces are there for Tim Savage. Their is reason to believe in team number eight: Williams Valley.
Super 16: Team #8 Williams Valley Vikings
-
Super 16: Team #15 Tri-Valley Bulldogs
-
Super 16: Team #10 Delaware Valley Warriors
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Williams Valley softball vs West Greene
-
-
Super 16: Team #14 Williamsport Millionaires
-
Williams Valley Falls Short in State Title Game
-
Super 16: Team #9 Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
Super 16: Team #16 Pleasant Valley Bears
-
Former GAR Defensive Lineman Hopes to Inspire Young Athletes After NFL Signing
-
-
Schuylkill League Media Day
-
Pine Grove Softball Return to Schuylkill League Title Game
-
Marcus Williams Preps for Lions Club All-Star Game