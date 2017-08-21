Super 16: Team #7 Wyoming Valley West Spartans

Posted 11:38 pm, August 21, 2017

Wyoming Valley West opens the year ranked 7th. Head coach Pat Keating has a lot to look forward to in his 9th year in charge of his program. Any time you put 6'7", 305 lbs. Chris Bleich out on the field, you've got to feel good. The offensive tackle is committed to UCLA. Rob Dwyer is the new quarterback, but there's talent on both sides of the ball. Cortes Adams leads that defensive line. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Spartans before they open the season at Scranton.

