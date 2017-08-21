Wyoming Valley West opens the year ranked 7th. Head coach Pat Keating has a lot to look forward to in his 9th year in charge of his program. Any time you put 6'7", 305 lbs. Chris Bleich out on the field, you've got to feel good. The offensive tackle is committed to UCLA. Rob Dwyer is the new quarterback, but there's talent on both sides of the ball. Cortes Adams leads that defensive line. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Spartans before they open the season at Scranton.
Super 16: Team #7 Wyoming Valley West Spartans
-
WVW Lineman Chris Bleich Commits to UCLA
-
Wyoming Valley West baseball
-
Justin Vought Prepares for MLB Draft
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Super 16: Team #10 Delaware Valley Warriors
-
-
Paying Tribute to Airman 1st Class Shannon Purcell
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day
-
Super 16: Team #8 Williams Valley Vikings
-
Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show: Sneak Peek of Weekend Event
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
-
Super 16: Team #15 Tri-Valley Bulldogs
-
Super 16: Team #14 Williamsport Millionaires
-
Victory Baseball Game at West Pittston Little League