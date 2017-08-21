Scranton Crime Spree Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Scranton police are searching for the people responsible for a crime spree at Russo and DeMaio Blacktopping on Diamond Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the trio breaking into the business Sunday night and stealing vehicles and tools through Monday morning.

The business owners say the video shows the crooks hanging around for more than six hours.

"They got here at 9 o'clock at night. I think they were done around 3:30, 4 o'clock in the morning going through each truck. They were in here with flashlights we have on video, and they went through every truck,” said Tony Russo of Russo and DeMaio Incorporated.

In all, Russo says the crooks stole four pickups. A few hours after taking one truck, Russo says they brought it back to the business. They stole a dump truck, too.

"Found the key, started it up and drove it out this way. As one guy ran up, opened the gate, the second guy drove the truck right through the gate,” said Russo.

That dump truck was found just about half a block away.

"They couldn't drive it. They didn't know how to go through the 15 speeds in it."

Another stolen company pickup was spotted by Keith Russo who was driving on Main Avenue in Scranton just hours after the theft.

"I'm driving down and I see one of our trucks. I hop in the truck. I follow him. Call the cops. Finally, I see they catch up to him, draw the guns, pull the kid out, that's it. Young kid, too, but terrible,” said Keith Russo of Russo and DeMaio Incorporated.

Scranton police confirm they arrested a 16 year old. He's charged in connection with the crimes.

Police also located another pickup abandoned in a wooded area off Philo Street in Scranton.

People who live near the business on Diamond Avenue can't believe what's happened.

"I like right here and I can't believe that I didn't hear anything. I didn't see anything. It's crazy. It's crazy,” said one neighbor.

The Russos say they'll be stepping up security and keeping those surveillance cameras rolling.

"I have no idea what their plan was, what they were doing. They had $3,000 plates we use for tamping asphalt. They dumped one over here behind the building and another one, the police called us and said they found it on Cabrini and Lackawanna sitting out in the middle of the road,” said Tony Russo.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.