Scoop the Poop or Pay the Fine

STROUDSBURG — Clean up after your pets or face a hefty fine — that’s the message borough officials are sending out to dog owners in Stroudsburg.

Officials say the problem has become more visible downtown and some people agree.

Scattered around downtown there are signs and plastic bag dispensers reminding people to pick up after their pets.

Borough officials tell Newswatch 16 not only is this common courtesy but it’s also the law in the borough.

When Valerie Jimenez takes her pup out for a walk along Main Street in Stroudsburg, she brings two things — her dog and a plastic bag.

But over the past few weeks, she’s noticed some others aren’t doing the same.

“We always carry a bag and we bring her to specific areas. We let her always go on the grass and never in the street. If it happens, we come outside and just take care of it,” said Jimenez.

Borough officials tell Newswatch 16 the problem is becoming more visible not only downtown but on residential streets.

Barbara Kishpaugh walks around downtown Stroudsburg every day.

“It’s disgusting, it really is,” Kishpaugh said. “People will step in it and everything. I stepped in it two days ago and it was all over my shoes. We watched a dog just a couple days ago literally pooped right on the sidewalk. That is disgusting.”

Officials tell Newswatch 16 not only is it a common courtesy to pick up after your pet, but here in the borough it’s also a law. Those who don’t abide by it could face a fine.

“It’s a $300 fine, jack it up to a $1,000 fine. Maybe they will learn their lesson then,” Kishpaugh suggested.

On Main Street in Stroudsburg, not only are signs posted but there are also free plastic bags for people to take.

Residents think it’s silly people need to be reminded to pick up after their pets but are glad to see borough officials addressing the problem.

“I think it’s great. A lot of people, you don’t want to walk on the sidewalk and step in something. You just have to be careful, you have a dog be responsible for it,” said Jimenez.

Borough officials are also encouraging people to send pictures of violators to the police.