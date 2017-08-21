× Rabid Cat Found in Wyoming County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A feral cat in Wyoming County has tested positive for rabies.

It was found along Englewood Drive in Washington Township, near Meshoppen.

Officials say the animal was acting strange. They trapped it and determined it had rabies.

Health department officials advise you to avoid contact with wildlife, including feral cats. If you encounter an animal that you suspect may have rabies, contact your local law enforcement or a local Pennsylvania Game Commission office.

Get more information here from the state Department of Agriculture.