Watch Live: NASA Eclipse Coverage

Rabid Cat Found in Wyoming County

Posted 2:35 pm, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, August 21, 2017

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A feral cat in Wyoming County has tested positive for rabies.

It was found along Englewood Drive in Washington Township, near Meshoppen.

Officials say the animal was acting strange. They trapped it and determined it had rabies.

Health department officials advise you to avoid contact with wildlife, including feral cats. If you encounter an animal that you suspect may have rabies, contact your local law enforcement or a local Pennsylvania Game Commission office.

Get more information here from the state Department of Agriculture.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s