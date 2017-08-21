Professional Photographer Captures Beauty of Eclipse in Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but professional photographer Giovanna Arcadu of Pittston has about a million for the shots she’s taking of the eclipse in Kirby Park.

“It was just the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. You could literally feel it’s energy. (That) is the best way I could describe it. It’s really intense,” Arcadu said.

It’s safe to say she was prepping for weeks for the three afternoon hours of the eclipse.

“I have a filter, of course, to keep the lens safe from the eclipse and I have the glasses that I picked up. Other than that I’m just going to hope for the best,” Arcadu said.

In this story The Great American Solar Eclipse

Others came out to watch the eclipse with canines in tow. They were dog sitting while their friends caught it all in Tennesee.

“I can’t really imagine doing it any other way honestly. Hanging out with my best friend, got some dogs here hanging out with us. There’s no better way to do it,” Chris Borthwick of Kingston said.

“It’s a one in a lifetime event… I don’t know if I’ll be alive for the next one. Got to catch it,” Zack Jackson of Kingston said.

Even if you didn’t get a glimpse of the eclipse itself, you could see the light intensity drop in Public Square at its peak.

“It’s amazing… I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jackson said.

For photo lovers like Arcadu, the eclipse was a lot more than just a spectacular sight.

“I’m hoping I get some really great pictures but even if I don’t this whole experience is just amazing,” Arcadu said.

You can see some of her eclipse pictures from Kirby Park here.