Learning About the Eclipse on the First Day of School

ZERBE TOWNSHIP — When the first partial solar eclipse in over 30 years in this part of Pennsylvania lands on the first day back to school you use it as a teachable moment. At least that’s what fourth-grade teacher Jamie Bolinksy did.

“I love teaching science this is a great science lesson that nature provided for us. I didn’t have to do a lot,” said Jamie Bolinsky.

Bolinsky teaches at Line Mountain Elementary School near Trevorton. Thanks to a federal grant every student and faculty member in Line Mountain School District got their own pair of eclipse glasses.

“When you put them on okay, you want to actually hold them like this when we are actually looking directly at the sun,” Bolinksy said to her class.

After studying the eclipse in class fourth graders headed outside.

“The moon blocks the sun when it’s rotating,” said fourth grader Brookelyn Zartman.

“I put them on it’s like completely dark I was like I don’t think I will be able to see anything. and then when I turned around like, whoa,” said Bryce Smeltz.

Thanks to their teacher, 10-year-old Bryce Smeltz and his classmates had a few ways to check out the eclipse.

“Watching the one weather forecast last night when Kurt Aaron was talking about the bucket and I thought I’m going to do that with my class because it was a simple way. I was on the internet doing a little research and found the cereal box viewers,” said Bolinsky.

“I think next solar eclipse I’m going to do it this way,” said Smeltz as he looked at the sun through a hole cut into a cereal box.

The next solar eclipse is just seven short years away.