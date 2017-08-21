Jim Coles Sits in the Fastest Seat in Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honda's Fastest Seat in Sports program allowed for five miles, two laps, and one amazing experience with Mario Andretti.

"Two, three hundred. It'll be faster than NASCAR," joked the racing legend, Andretti. "I think this program that Honda is having is the best way to showcase our sport because even sportscasters like yourself, you know, you're exposed to sports, but motor racing is such a non-participant sport in a sense."

After a shove, we were on our way.

"This, you'll get a good 85 percent of what the real thing is," Andretti explained. "Maybe even closer to 90 in the corners for sure."

Soon, you were feeling the force. It wasn't a smooth ride, but it was exhilarating. By lap two, I was breathing on my own.

"These cars are obviously, they're the thoroughbreds and it feels really good. Our corners speed, it's good. You'll see. It's really impressive," Andretti said.

"For me, it's always a challenge. It's always a new challenge," Andretti explained when asked why he loves racing. "Believe it or not, even these things because I do my own setting up. Not just the standard thing, you know, and that's why I enjoy it so much and I assure I'll give you the maximum ride that's possible."

When we pass the start/finish line, I was relieved it was over and ready to do it again.