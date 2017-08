Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP -- Fire sparked at a vacation home in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to the house in the Big Bass Lake community near Gouldsboro just after 8 p.m. Monday.

A neighbor saw the fire and called 911.

Firefighters tell us the owners live in New Jersey and just left in the morning.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.