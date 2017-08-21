× Getting Creative to Watch Eclipse

WILKES-BARRE — Plenty of people packed Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre to watch the solar eclipse.

Some had professional glasses and others brought their own homemade gadgets.

Getting your hands on some eclipse glasses at the last minute wasn’t exactly easy so people had to get creative.

Some folks said all they needed was a cereal box, paper, and some aluminum foil.

“I went to online to YouTube and figured I could make one of these pinhole projectors. It’s working pretty good,” said Tim Curley.

The family from Virginia Beach was visiting grandma and grandpa in Wilkes-Barre they knew they couldn’t miss this for the world.

In this story The Great American Solar Eclipse

“It comes about every 40 years at least in the U.s. so I’m excited about it. I’m all pumped about it,” Curley said.

On top of that, the eclipse goes hand in hand with what their kids are learning in class.

“I didn’t really know much about it in real life so now I’m seeing it and it makes more sense,” Davis Curley said.

Others prepped all day and brought their grandkids to watch the eclipse.

“I did everything early in the morning just to come here, especially with my grandson,” said Maria Draht.

Eclipse glasses were a hot commodity at Kirby Park.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before and when are you going to see it again? You never know,” said Draht.

Even if you didn’t have a pair of glasses or homemade contraptions, you could see the light intensity drop on Public Square at the peak of the eclipse.

And if you weren’t able to catch the eclipse for yourself, we spoke to one professional photographer who shot it all at Kirby Park.