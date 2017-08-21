× Athletes, Fans Enjoy Eclipse at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — When fans walked through security at the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport they were greeted by a sign warning them to protect their eyes during the solar eclipse.

That wasn’t a problem because Little League Baseball, along with its eye care sponsor Visionworks, provided 30,000 eclipse glasses for everyone.

“We’ve talked with all of the coaches, players, fans, managers, umpires. We really communicated to them the importance of the effects of looking at the sun directly,” said Kevin Fountain, director of media relations.

Little League had plans for the eclipse. Lights were turned on at both Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums in case it got dark. The games continued. When it came time to put the glasses on, thousands of fans watched the eclipse together.

“The kids love it. They didn’t know what to expect right away and then when they saw it, they were really excited so they keep running over and getting glasses and checking it out,” said Ryan Onufrak of Hughesville.

“It was definitely an experience to see the moon when it had gone over top and just to see the rotation of the moon around it, it was really cool to see,” said Cindy Koder of Luzerne.

But when the peak hit at 2:41 p.m., clouds eclipsed the view.

“The moon just kept getting in front of the sun more and more and then it just got covered up,” said Max Pfirman of Lewisburg.

“Having the eclipse here is just another thing to add to the excitement of the World Series,” Fountain added.

“I’m glad to be here to see it. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than the Little League World Series,” said Koder.

About 40 minutes after the eclipse, it rained at the Little League World Series.