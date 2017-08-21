× A Solar Celebration!

It’s a Monday that’s been talked about for weeks! For the first time in 38 years, many Americans will have a chance to experience a total eclipse Monday, August 21.

Scientists say “the solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow onto Earth.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Misericordia University’s Dean of College of Arts and Sciences Heidi Manning, Ph.D. She explained some fun facts behind this solar celebration from the Hoyt Library in Kingston which is also gearing up for an afternoon of activities.

THE HOYT LIBRARY EVENT FACTS:

WHAT: Solar Eclipse Celebration

WHERE: Hoty Library, 284 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston

TIME: Starts at 1:15 p.m.

QUESTIONS: Call 570-287-2013

IMPORTANT NOTE: All solar eclipse viewing glasses for this event are already reserved. However; if you have your own pair or just want to take part in the free craft events, you’re welcome to attend!

For details on other solar eclipse viewing parties in our area, check out WNEP’s Public Service Bulletin Board by clicking here!

To help adults spice up their solar celebration, Canteen Park along Market Street in Kingston shared a special “eclipse cocktail” on Newswatch 16 This Morning:

THE LUNAR-TIC

Ingredients:

1/2 ounce peach simple syrup

1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice

1/2 ounce fresh orange juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce Disaronno liqueur

1 1/2 ounce Mount Gay Eclipse Rum

1/2 ounce Cointreau liquor

Instructions:

Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and pour into a glass over fresh ice. Top with orange bitters and a burnt lemon round.