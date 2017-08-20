× Memorial Service for Barbara Miller

SUNBURY — People in Sunbury remembered a woman who has been missing nearly three decades.

They gathered at Cameron Park Sunday to pay their respects to Barbara Miller.

Friends of Miller released 28 balloons into the air, one for each year she has been missing. She was last seen in 1989.

The investigation into Miller’s disappearance reopened in June when police spent nearly a week searching a home in Milton.

Then last week, police say they found new evidence connected to the case in a pond near Sunbury.

Investigators believe Miller was murdered, but her body was never found.

People at Sunday’s memorial service say they hope an arrest is made soon and the case is closed.

Friends say they remember Miller for the life she lived, the people she touched, and the person she was.