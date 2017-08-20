Little League Meets Major League

Posted 6:29 pm, August 20, 2017

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- It was anything but a typical day at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport.

Little Leaguers and fans alike had the chance to meet and mingle with some of their favorite Major League Baseball players ahead of Sunday night's MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

For the Little Leaguers, it was a dream come true. For the major leaguers, they say this has been a humbling experience.

Historic Bowman Field has undergone a major facelift and is now ready to host the major league game where the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Only 2,500 fans will be able to see the MLB game, most of them Little Leaguers and their families.

The MLB Little League Classic starts at 7 p.m.

