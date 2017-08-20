IndyCar Closes Pocono Race Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG POND -- Thousands of fans showed up at Pocono Raceway for the final race of the year.

Another big race weekend drew quite the crowd to Pocono Raceway for the Verizon IndyCar Series ABC Supply 500 race.

The Yelman family from Easton came to watch the last race of the season.

"Oh, we love it, and we are right down the road so it's a great day trip for us," said Cindy Yelman.

"It's a great day. We enjoy coming out. We enjoy coming out for both NASCAR and Indy races," added Chuck Yelman.

Dressed in his IndyCar best, Ed Collins came to Pocono from Massachusetts. He says he enjoys getting to see the Indy cars up close and meeting the drivers.

"It's great. It's so much different than, I've given up on NASCAR. You can get close to everything and everybody, and this is what it ought to be like," Collins said.

This year, there was also a classic car show. More than 100 vintage vehicles were brought in for people to see before the race.

Marcus Larrazabal from Coopersburg brought his 1991 Corvette to show off to the crowds.

"We are just enjoying the day. Going to watch the race and show off the cars. We are having a good time. I wish they would do this more often because it's worth it," said Larrazabal.