Crash on Turnpike Near Lehigh Tunnel

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP — Southbound traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is backed up because of a crash in Carbon County.

State police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided around 3:30 p.m. Sunday just before the entrance to the Lehigh Tunnel.

Troopers say one person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

