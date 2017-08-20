Community Lends Helping Hand For Fire Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- As volunteers packed plates full of pasta, others tried their luck at winning one of 60 raffle baskets.

The VFW in Covington Township was filled Sunday with people raising money for Anne Griffiths who lost her home in a fire.

“Oh my God, we live in an amazing community. We are just blessed, me and my family, to be a part of it. They have been with us since day one,” said Anne Griffiths.

Last month's fire destroyed her home near Gouldsboro. No one was hurt, but now the mother of seven needs a place to stay.

“We still live out of a hotel right now, so right now we are trying to find a house,” added Griffiths.

Anne Griffiths' struggle moved Lisa Wright and others in her community to step in.

“Anne does so much for the community, and she lost her home to a fire on July 31st, so we just wanted to do stuff her and family,” said Lisa Wright.

Anne Griffiths manages The Mess Hall restaurant in Covington Township. The restaurant frequently holds fundraisers for homeless veterans in the area.

“Annie goes out of her way to help anybody that's in need, mostly veterans but anybody that needs help, Annie is the first person to help anybody,” said Gary Toth.

The hugs and smiling faces gave Anne hope that things will get better for her family.

“It’s just amazing. People are just amazing. They are great. You can't find much better people than you can in this area,” said Griffiths.