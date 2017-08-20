Back to School Bonanza Hosted by University of Scranton Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The University of Scranton hosted its "Back to School Bonanza" at The Marketplace at Steamtown on Sunday.

Families with children ages 3 to 12 were invited to the free event which featured face painting and crafts, story time, and other educational activities.

Each year the event, which is staffed entirely by students, allows the incoming class to connect with the community.

"As a Jesuit university, obviously service is a really big part of what we do, so this is a really great way to kick off the year. It's the day before our classes start, so it's a really fun way to welcome new faces to our university and just be able to collaborate with the greater Scranton area," said University of Scranton senior Katie Allen.

Students at the University of Scranton start classes on Monday.