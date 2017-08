Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Some people in Luzerne County decided to pitch in and help give back to the community this weekend.

A group of PennDOT workers volunteered with Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity to help build a home along East Oak Street in Pittston.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes for local, low-income families to purchase by providing them with no-interest, low-cost mortgages.