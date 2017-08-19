× Two State Troopers Shot in Western Pennsylvania

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were shot and the suspect is dead after a shootout in western Pennsylvania.

According to state police, the troopers were shot just after 8 p.m. Friday in Fairchance Borough, Fayette County. The troopers were meeting with a man believed to be selling a stolen item related to recent burglaries in the area.

Investigators said when the suspect, Clarence Belsar, 26, saw the troopers approaching, he began walking away and ignored commands to stop. When the troopers tried to stop him, Belsar pulled a gun and fired one shot, which hit both troopers. They returned fire and killed Belsar.

One of the troopers was treated and released for a wound to the hand. The other was shot in the abdomen and is listed in serious condition. He is expected to recover.

State police along with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Two police officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee, Florida Friday night, and two officers in Jacksonville were also shot and injured Friday.