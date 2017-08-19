Takuma Sato Wins Pole For ABC Supply 500

Takuma Sato of Andretti Autosport won the P1 award at Pocono Raceway Saturday with a top speed of 219.639 MPH. The ABC Supply 500 is set for Sunday at 2:40 PM
