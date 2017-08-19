Picking the Perfect Peach

Posted 9:30 am, August 19, 2017, by

Jackie Lewandoski visits Rohrbach's Farm  Market and heads to the peach orchard to learn about and taste the different varieties and get tips on picking the perfect peach.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s