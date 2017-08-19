Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After picking peaches in the orchard, Jackie Lewandoski heads to Rohrbach's Farm Market Bakery and Gift Shop in Catawissa to bake a delicious peach casserole.

Peach Casserole Recipe

1 Quart of Peaches, washed and sliced

4 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

1 9 oz. Amish Wedding Peach Butter (available in our farm market)

6 cups cubed bread

8 eggs

Cinnamon and Nutmeg, Optional

Blend together Cream Cheese and Peach Butter

Add eggs and mix well

In a large bowl mix sliced peaches and cubed bread

Coat the bread and peach mixture with the wet mixture

Sprinkle with Cinnamon and Nutmeg

Pour into a greased 9×13 pan, Bake 350 degrees for approx. 40 minutes, uncovered or until eggs are cooked through.