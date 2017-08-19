The INDYCAR Series takes over Long Pond this weekend for tomorrow's ABC Supply 500. This is a homecoming of sorts for Tamaqua-native Vance Welker. The former Raider has spent 17 years with Team Penske and he just happens to be the crew chief for Josef Newgarden, who leads the INDYCAR Series in points. Jim Coles caught up with the crew chief of the number 2 car today at Pocono.
Local Crew Chief Vance Welker Returns to Pocono Raceway
