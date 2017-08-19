Local Crew Chief Vance Welker Returns to Pocono Raceway

Posted 6:51 pm, August 19, 2017, by

The INDYCAR Series takes over Long Pond this weekend for tomorrow's ABC Supply 500. This is a homecoming of sorts for Tamaqua-native Vance Welker. The former Raider has spent 17 years with Team Penske and he just happens to be the crew chief for Josef Newgarden, who leads the INDYCAR Series in points. Jim Coles caught up with the crew chief of the number 2 car today at Pocono.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s