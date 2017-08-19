A Good Day for a Parade and a Tomato Fight in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- The annual Pittston Tomato Festival is underway in Luzerne County.

The Tomato Festival Parade stepped off Saturday morning down Main Street and through the downtown, ending at Kennedy Boulevard.

Governor Tom Wolf was in attendance to help kick off the festival that brings thousands of people to the four-day event.

The festival includes live music, a tomato contest, and more.

Another messy and fun tradition at the tomato festival is the annual tomato fight.

About 150 people faced off in the parking lot of Cooper's on the Waterfront, tossing tomatoes.

All the proceeds from the tomato fight go to local charities.

The Pittston Tomato Festival wraps up Sunday.