Woman Sentenced for Shooting During Pizza Fight

BEAVERTOWN — A woman has been sentenced in Snyder County for a shooting incident that wounded her boyfriend.

Jennifer Boop, 32, of Beavertown, was sentenced to 186 days to 24 months.

Originally charged with attempted homicide, Boop entered no-contest pleas to assault, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Brandon Doan, the victim, asked the court for leniency for Boop, saying he believed the shooting was an accident.

Investigators said Doan smashed a piece of pizza in Boop’s face during an argument in 2016. She then grabbed a handgun and shot Doan in the side. She claimed she was trying to scare him.

