× Veterans Hit Jackpot for Memorial Repairs

POCONO TOWNSHIP — It was just a few days ago that Newswatch 16 spoke with American Legion Post 903 Commander Tom Bowditch about plans to repair the Tannersville War Memorial.

The veterans were asking the community for donations to fix cracks and other wear and tear.

This gloomy August day got a little brighter when representatives from Mount Airy Casino showed up with a check.

Members of American Legion Post 903 now have the funding to make repairs to the Tannersville War Memorial thanks to @MountAiryCasino @WNEP pic.twitter.com/O3HaBJICkZ — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 18, 2017

“Oh, this is fantastic. I mean we couldn’t be more happy. This is going to complete the project for this year and it’s going to make the whole war memorial,” said Commander Tom Bowditch, American Legion Post 903.

Representatives from the casino and resort near Mount Pocono donated the $5,000 the Legion hoped to raise.

“Mount Airy has been in the community for quite some time. We strongly believe in giving back and this is certainly a cause that we can get behind,” said Vincent Jordan, vice president of marketing.

Members of the Legion tell Newswatch 16, it has not been easy collecting money to try to make repairs for the memorial but thanks to the generous contribution from the casino, they can finally start that process.

“It’s exactly the amount of money that we needed to fulfill our next obligation here at this memorial. I truly believe that they have done a marvelous thing for us,” said Charles Hamberger, American Legion Post 903.

The commander says members are working out a plan to begin repairs to the Tannersville War Memorial as soon as possible.