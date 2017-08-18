The End Of An Era: Brick’s Market Set to Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- Everything comes to an end and after decades of being the hometown supermarket for many in the Tunkhannock area, Brick's Market will be closing.

There won't be any fresh meats at the store on East Tioga Street and no more friendly faces to greet customers at the check-out.

The owners have decided to retire.

"People matter, and in this day and age, people are just a number a lot of times but here it matters. You know what people are buying, you know what they like, you joke, you talk with them -- all sorts of things," said Carle Kocher, a Brick's Market manager.

The closing affects close to 40 employees and the hundreds of people who shop there.

One of those shoppers is Jeremy Murphy of Tunkhannock.

“It has more of a hometown feel like in these days we are getting away from the 1950s, 1960s mentality of helping the little guy,” said Murphy.

As a child, he ran errands for his mother and one of those stops was Brick's. This was the only grocery store in the borough of Tunkhannock.

“It’s going to be tough to see something like that happen in the future. I mean that's just how the times are; the mom and pops are going away,” Murphy added.

John Keef has been coming to Brick's since it first opened. He tells Newswatch 16 Brick's Market treated customers like family.

“You were a little late picking up the birthday cake or something. It's not a big issue the thing you are going to miss is the service,” said Keef.

Brick's Market will officially close its doors on August 31.