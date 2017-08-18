In tonight's edition of Talkback 16, viewers called in to sound off about a variety of topics such as a stadium closing just before the start of high school football season, the hype over the solar eclipse, and our very own theme music.
Talkback 16: Solar Eclipse Hype and Theme Music Questions
