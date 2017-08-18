Super 16: Team #9 Scranton Prep Cavaliers

Posted 11:53 pm, August 18, 2017, by

Leo O'Boyle takes over under center for the Cavaliers this year. The basketball star hoping to excel on the field just as much as he did on the court. Matt Gilmartin will be the featured running back. He has a big offensive line to run behind. Terry Gallagher returns five starters on offense, six on defense, from a team that set a school record with 12 wins last year and tallied the first win at states in school history. Coach Gallagher has set the table for the 9th ranked team in the Super 16.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

