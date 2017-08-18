Super 16: Team #10 Delaware Valley Warriors

Delaware Valley opens the season at #10 in our Super 16 Countdown. Nick Reilly will take over for Matt Cavallaro at quarterback this year. The Warriors went 9-3 last season, falling to Williamsport in the playoffs, the second of two classics between those two teams. Running back Ryan Obiso and wide out Dylan Kelly return to help lead the team. Brendan Heaney moves to nose guard. Once again, DV is challenging themselves early, going out of state. They open the season in Florida, taking on Fort Pierce Central.
