Steve Bannon Out as White House Advisor

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at the White House, two administration officials told CNN on Friday.

The President has privately stewed over Bannon in recent days, including Thursday night from his golf course in New Jersey. He was furious with his chief strategist after he was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting him on North Korea and asserting that he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.

He did not travel with the President during the first week of what White House officials described as a “working vacation” at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Instead, Bannon remained in Washington to work out of a temporary office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

