Brothers Injured in Brawl in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- Police say a fight broke out inside a gated community near White Haven overnight.

It happened just after 12 a.m. on Friday on Sunshine Drive.

State police say two people were stabbed and another was injured after being struck with a baseball bat in that brawl between the three brothers.

Two were treated at a hospital near Hazleton, and a third had to be rushed to a hospital near Allentown by helicopter.

All of the brothers are listed in stable condition.

State police say this is all still under investigation here in Luzerne County.