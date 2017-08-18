Rainy Day Doesn’t Dampen Fun at Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- Fans headed to the Little League World Series on Friday were welcomed by some rain clouds in South Williamsport.

The International game was postponed but the rain cleared up and the players got back on the field.

Being here is a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of people and they aren't going to let the rain ruin their fun.

When games are postponed because of rain at the Little League complex, as we found earlier in the day, baseball fans find other ways to enjoy their Little League experience.

Fans at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport will weather just about any storm to see their teams play.

"We are here for the duration rain or shine," said Lucky Streich of Virginia.

"It didn't start raining until we got to Williamsport," said Caldwell Clarke.

Clarke drove about three hours from Virginia so his 9-year-old son Will and his friends could see a Little League World Series game.

"I'm being optimistic, leaving my sunglasses on, my hat. I'm hoping I get to use them today," said Clarke.

"I'm kind of OK, I just hope it stops," said Will Clarke.

Before noon, a tarp covered the field at Lamade Stadium. The Australia vs. Japan game at Volunteer Stadium was postponed.

"In the meantime, we are visiting the museum. We are trading some pins and waiting out the rain."

It was a popular spot on a rainy day. Ponchos and umbrellas kept dozens of fans out of the rain as they waited in line for the Little League Museum.

It's where we met Phil Stoltz. He traveled from Indiana with his son's baseball team.

"It's cool for a museum. You know a lot of times kids get bored in museums so this gives them something to do," said Stoltz.

While the interactive exhibits were enough to keep many of the baseball fans busy for an afternoon, Stoltz, like many others, feels a day at Little League wouldn't be complete without a ball game.

"We still have time, hopefully, for the rain to go away a little bit. We have ponchos and umbrellas. we'll get out there and see some baseball today."

And things definitely cleared up in time for the games.