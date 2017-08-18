Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TWP -- A few radio legends from our area got together live on air for the first time in decades. It was a radio reunion 40 years in the making.

"Well you've got probably 100 years of experience here, and I'm looking forward to chatting and maybe getting some calls from listeners," Bob Reynolds said.

After an old newspaper picture was posted on Facebook of Bob Reynolds, Rob Neyhard and David DeCosmo, Neyhard decided it was time to get the band back together. The three were coworkers at WMJW in the 1970's.

"Some people were really funny about it, which they should be. I looked at it and went 'I wore that jacket? I thought that was cool?' But I think Reynolds' jacket was worse," Rob Neyhard said.

The three have stayed friends the last 40 years, but the last time all three were in the same room together was 1977.

"I thought it was yesterday to tell you the truth, I couldn't believe it's been that long," Neyhard laughed.

"We just haven't been touching base as much as I'd like, we can change that though, today. We'll all go out for drinks afterwards, right?" Reynolds said.

The three shared stories; how they met, how they got to work together, and how they got to where they are now.

"How the industry has evolved over the years, it's tremendous. Unless you can see it the way it was, to now the way it is, you'll never appreciate what has happened," David DeCosmo said.

Reynolds and DeCosmo both went on to work in TV news, and Neyhard is still in radio today, working at WILK.

"Those two have been the best that this area has seen in a long time on television, and I'm just proud to be their friend," Neyhard said talking about Reynolds and Decosmo.

"Anyone enjoys praise, but when it comes from the people you respect it has a bigger impact," DeCosmo added.