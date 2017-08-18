Privacy Invasion at a Restaurant in Luzerne County
AVOCA — A former cook was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday for secretly recording woman in the Romano’s Pizza Pasta & Subs restaurant bathroom.
Joseph Salvatore Dowd, 41, of Duryea, plead guilty to charges of invasion of privacy as well as the distribution of child sex acts from a separate case.
Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. ordered Dowd to register as a sex offender for life on top of his sentencing.
41.251559 -75.878960