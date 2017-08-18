× Pizza Led to a Shooting in Snyder County, Woman Sentenced Today

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A woman was sentenced in Snyder County on Friday for a shooting that started with a piece of pizza.

Jennifer Boop, 32, shot her then- boyfriend, Brandon Doan after he slapped her in the face with a slice of pizza during an argument.

Boop claimed she was only trying to scare Doan when she accidentally shot him. Doan asked the judge to be lenient on Boop due to the shooting being an accident.

Boop was sentenced to 24 months but was credited for the 186 days she already served in jail.

DA Piecuch said in a statement, “This is obviously a complicated case. We are pleased that Mr. Doan survived and that the Defendant was held accountable for her reckless actions,”

Boop was originally charged with homicide but entered no contest pleas to assault, terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime.