Montrose Area Teachers’ Threat

MONTROSE -- As families in the Montrose area prepare to go back to school, there is a sense of concern about what September will bring.

The teachers union is pledging to have its members actually resign from jobs like yearbook advisor and homework coach if a labor dispute is not resolved.

While the teachers union said there have been no discussions of a strike, there are plenty of rumors in the Montrose area.

8-year-old Lili and 7-year-old Caleb Wells are excited to go back to class in September, but their mom is concerned about tension between their teachers and the Montrose Area School District.

"I have mixed feelings," said Kim Wells. "I feel for the children and for the teachers."

The teachers union tells Newswatch 16 if there is no new contract by the first day of school, members will resign from responsibilities such as timing and scoring athlete events and advising after-school activities. The union posted a statement on its Facebook page.

"A lot of people I know that I have talked to about it are very worried because there are students that specifically go to school because of events that are coming up. I feel like it's going to drop the attendance in school," said former student Aleisha Disinger.

Both sides tell Newswatch 16 the disagreement is over pay and benefits.

One mom says her daughters would be disappointed to lose their favorite after-school activities.

"I hope they work it out very soon," said Christina Olver of Montrose.

Many people told us they don't want to pay higher taxes, but one woman is willing.

"If it goes directly to the teachers, as in extra pay, better insurance, yeah, absolutely," said Liberty Township resident Amy Arthur.

The union says athletic coaches will not be impacted by the decision, but teachers who do things like sell tickets and score games would.