Man Convicted in Conspiracy Trial in Lackawanna County

Posted 10:50 pm, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49PM, August 18, 2017

PITTSTON — After a two month investigation, a man from Pittston Township was found guilty on drug charges .

Evans Santos Diaz, 26 was found guilty for participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving Jeffrey Guzman and others.

It took the jury three and a half hour to decide the verdict after the two day trial in Scranton.

According to Attorney Bruce Brandler, this drug trafficking ring distributed more than 100 grams of heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Santos Diaz was one of six individual convicted in this conspiracy trial.

