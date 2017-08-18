Man Charged in Port Carbon Shooting

Posted 11:43 am, August 18, 2017

PORT CARBON — A man is charged with attempted homicide for a shooting last week in Schuylkill County.

Police say Kenneth Boyer, 51, from Port Carbon, got into an argument with another man last week, when Boyer pulled a weapon and fired, striking the other man and himself.

Both men were taken to hospitals.

Boyer is charged with attempted homicide, assault, and other charges. Bail was set at $250,000.

